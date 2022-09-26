Support Local Journalism


SEATTLE, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month this October, Tommy Bahama will debut a special capsule collection of women's sportswear and select men's pieces to celebrate its support of The Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF). The BCRF is a non-profit organization whose mission is to prevent and cure breast cancer by advancing the world's most promising research.

"To bring something beautiful to our guest that honors Breast Cancer Awareness month and the work of the BCRF, we reached into our archives for inspiration," said Julie Snow, VP of Women's Sportswear Design. "Our goal was to create a print that spoke to a sense of ribbon-like movement and embodied a light, ethereal feel. The delicate floral and maidenhair fern motifs in this print provide that femininity."

