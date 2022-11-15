Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort & Spa

SEATTLE, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tommy Bahama has announced plans for the debut of a new resort concept with the introduction of the Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort & Spa in Indian Wells, California.  For 30 years Tommy Bahama has brought the resort lifestyle to its guests through a wide range of products, combined with extraordinary hospitality in its retail stores, bars and restaurants.  This expertise has uniquely positioned the authentic lifestyle brand to cross over into the resort business.  The first Tommy Bahama resort will debut in Late 2023.


