SEATTLE, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tommy Bahama has been named to Newsweek's list of "America's Best Customer Service 2023," ranking once again in the top 5 retailers in the apparel category. For 30 years, Tommy Bahama has communicated the importance of quality, craftsmanship and exceptional customer service through a distinctive brand experience and a 'Live the Island Life' message. This has been the second consecutive year Tommy Bahama has received this outstanding recognition.

This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. "America's Best Customer Service" brands were selected based on an independent survey from a vast sample of more than 30,000 U.S. customers who have either made purchases, used services, or gathered information about products or services in the past three years. Customers were asked whether they would recommend brands to friends or family, as well as to assess brands in the following areas: quality of communication, professional competence, range of services, customer focus and accessibility. A total of 200,000 customer evaluations were collected. The results provided information about brick & mortar, online retailers, and service providers from 166 categories.

