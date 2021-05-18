CASHMERE, Wash., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Coral Cay Beverage Group continues to collect Awards during the 2021 Awards season. Thrilled to announce that Tommy Bahama Spirits was recognized with an incredible six (6) medals at the 2021 SIP Awards. The SIP Awards honored Tommy Bahama Cucumber Vodka with Platinum, Tommy Bahama No.2 Rum with Double Gold, Tommy Bahama Mango Vodka with Gold and Innovation Award for packaging, Tommy Bahama Island Gin with a Gold Medal, Tommy Bahama Copper Finished Vodka with a Silver Medal and finally Tommy Bahama Rye with Silver Medal. With these six new medals, Tommy Bahama Spirits extends its run of medalling with every Spirit it enters in every competition.
About San Francisco World Spirits Competition
The SIP Awards is the only international spirits competition leveling the playing field for established brands and newcomers alike by enlisting consumers as judges. We remain steadfast in our goal of providing one of the most reliable measures of beverage quality rating in the world by delivering the opinions, thoughts, and voices of the consumers to the general public. http://www.sipawards.com
About Coral Cay Beverage Group
Coral Cay Beverage Group utilizes every known distillation known to science including, cold distillation to achieve the brightest flavor and aromatic essences from each individual botanical. Currently producing distilled spirits, Ready to drink vodka + sparkling water, wine spritzers, ready to serve cocktails and craft beer. Coral Cay Beverage Group takes Luxury Relaxation to a new level with products in 4/5 of the top trending beverage categories. To learn more about Coral Cay Beverage Group, please visit: https://www.coralcaybeveragegroup.com/, and follow along on: Facebook.com/SipTheIslandLife
About Tommy Bahama Spirits
A lifestyle with no deadlines or demands, where one has the space to reconnect with simple pleasures; the world of Tommy Bahama offers the chance to breathe freely, live spontaneously, and relax in style. To this iconic brand, we add the bespoke beverage selections of Coral Cay Beverage Group, exclusively producing Tommy Bahama Spirits. A portfolio comprised of hand crafted spirits, a lineup of Travelers to take with you wherever relaxation happens!
