LIVINGSTON, N.J., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Many churches ended 2022 experiencing an overall decline in giving by their attendees. To help pastors increase giving and generosity results going forward, ChurchTechToday.com published findings from a research project identifying the top digital giving platforms pastors should consider in 2023. "The physical offering plate expecting checks and cash are outdated in today's culture, and churches that don't embrace digital giving options will see the impact in their fundraising results, said Kenny Jahng, Editor-in-Chief of ChurchTechToday.com. The Top Giving Platforms Report & Comparison Chart is available on the ChurchTechToday.com website.

