Leading computer science education nonprofit welcomes leaders from the nation's largest school districts, a state education agency, and pioneering technology companies
SEATTLE, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- National nonprofit organization Code.org today announced seven of the top education and technology leaders will join its board of directors. The leaders, who include officials from the nation's largest school districts, a state education agency and pioneering technology companies, will help advance Code.org's mission to expand equitable access to and participation in K-12 computer science.
"We strive to ensure a quality computer science education is available to every child, not just a lucky few," said Code.org Founder and CEO Hadi Partovi. "To achieve this mission, it's critical to have the support and guidance from key leaders in both the education and technology sectors. The diverse, varied experiences and deep expertise of our new board members will guide us to more effectively impact the education system and provide more opportunities for students. We're thrilled to welcome them."
The new members, who will join the board this summer, include:
- Alberto M. Carvalho, Superintendent of Los Angeles Unified School District. Carvalho has served as superintendent of the nation's second-largest school district since February 2022. He is one of the most accomplished superintendents in America's history, with honors including Florida's 2014 Superintendent of the Year, the 2014 National Superintendent of the Year, the 2016 winner of the Harold W. McGraw Prize in Education, the 2018 National Urban Superintendent of the Year, and the 2019 National Association for Bilingual Education Superintendent of the Year Award. Carvalho currently serves on the National Assessment Governing Board, appointed by the U.S. Secretary of Education.
- Dr. Sharon Contreras, Superintendent of Guilford County Schools in North Carolina. A leader of one of the nation's largest school districts, Dr. Contreras is passionate about ensuring every student graduates college and career ready. She has held two superintendencies–one urban and one in a county-wide district serving urban, suburban and rural students. Dr. Contreras has expanded Career Technical Education programs and access to Advanced Placement, International Baccalaureate and Dual Enrollment programming to prepare students for the global workforce. In 2021, the GCS graduation rate soared to 91.5%. Dr. Contreras was named Superintendent of the Year by the North Carolina PTA (2019), was among Triad Business Journal's Most Admired CEOs in 2020 and is the 2022 AASA Women in School Leadership Award recipient.
- Jhone Ebert, Nevada Superintendent of Public Instruction. Since taking the reins as the chief state school officer for Nevada in 2019, Ebert has worked tirelessly on behalf of Nevada's nearly 500,000 students and its 750 schools. As State Superintendent of Public Instruction, her proudest accomplishment is Nevada's innovative and responsive COVID-19 recovery efforts, which enabled Nevada's districts to successfully adapt to deliver distance education and prepare for the safe reopening of school buildings. Under her direction, Nevada became the first state nationally to ensure every student participating in distance learning had an Internet connection and a learning-ready device.
- Kevin Scott, Executive Vice President of Technology and Research and Chief Technology Officer at Microsoft. Prior to joining Microsoft, Scott was senior vice president of engineering and operations at LinkedIn, where he helped build the technology and engineering team and led the company through an IPO and six years of rapid growth. Earlier in his career, he oversaw mobile ads engineering at Google, including the integration of Google's $750 million acquisition of AdMob.
- Aileen Tang, former Group Product Manager at Google. Tang joined Google in 2005 after earning an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. She founded the Home Service Ads division and has led work in local search advertising, Google Maps monetization, and digital books publishing. Tang has a B.S. and M.Eng in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
- David Treadwell, Senior Vice President at Amazon. Treadwell has been an executive in Amazon's retail business since 2016 and a member of Amazon's senior leadership team since 2020. Prior to joining Amazon, Treadwell worked at Microsoft for 27 years, where he led and made key contributions to many of Microsoft's platform and services teams including Azure Active Directory, Windows 10, XBox One and 360, Windows Live, the .NET Developer Platform, Visual Studio .NET, WinSock, Internet Information Services, and Windows NT.
- Susan Wojcicki, CEO of YouTube. Wojcicki leads the world's most popular digital video platform used by over two billion people across the globe to access information, share video, and shape culture. Prior to joining YouTube in February 2014, Wojcicki was Senior Vice President of Advertising & Commerce at Google, where she oversaw the design and engineering of AdWords, AdSense, DoubleClick, and Google Analytics. She joined Google in 1999 as the company's first marketing manager and led the initial development of several key consumer products including Google Images and Google Books.
See the full board of directors here.
About Code.org
Code.org is a nonprofit dedicated to expanding access to computer science in schools and increasing participation by young women and students from other underrepresented groups. Our vision is that every student in every school has the opportunity to learn computer science as part of their core K-12 education. The leading provider of K-12 computer science curriculum in the largest school districts in the United States, Code.org also created the annual Hour of Code campaign, which has engaged more than 15% of all students in the world.
Media Contact
Thomas Rodgers, Code.org, 6013346655, thomas.rodgers@mac.com
SOURCE Code.org