Triple EMMY winner Gaby Natale

Triple EMMY winner Gaby Natale

 By AGANARmedia

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


REDMOND, Wash., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Bestselling author, speaker and 3-time Daytime EMMY winner Gaby Natale joined forces with Microsoft to speak at the company's groundbreaking "The Beauty of Different Accents" session.

Tags