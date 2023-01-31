Support Local Journalism


TotalCX is pleased to announce the promotion of Leez May to the role of Chief Experience Officer.

HOUSTON, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TotalCX, a leading provider of AI-driven customer experience management solutions, has announced a new member of the executive leadership team, Leez May, who has been named Chief Experience Officer (CXO).


