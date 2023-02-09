Support Local Journalism


  • 500 Grand Highlander customers will receive a Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system and a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game
  • Grand Highlander and Nintendo Switch perfect road-trip duo when on-the-go
  • Ultimate Family SUV Set to Hit Dealers in Summer 2023

CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander, which made its world premiere hours before the opening day of the Chicago Auto Show, is bringing even more road-trip adventures to its customers in partnership with Nintendo. Once on-sale in Summer 2023, 500 customers will receive a Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system and a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game.


