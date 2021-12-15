Toyota of Puyallup is hosting a Toyotathon event with financing specials for drivers in Puyallup By Toyota of Puyallup Dec 15, 2021 Dec 15, 2021 Updated 27 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PUYALLUP, Wash., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Toyota of Puyallup, a dealership in Puyallup, Washington, is hosting Toyotathon, an annual Toyota sales event that offers drivers special APRs. Individuals in the area interested in purchasing a certified pre-owned Toyota vehicle are encouraged to visit the dealership while the event is on. Toyotathon ends at the end of the year and some deals are available through January 3, 2022.Toyota certified pre-owned vehicles are available with a 0.99% APR for 60 months. This includes all certified used Toyota Corolla, Toyota Camry and Toyota RAV4 vehicles, with gas and hybrid models available. Drivers will also be happy to hear that this special offer includes a 7-year or 100,000-mile warranty and roadside assistance for the vehicle they purchase. This offer is available to drivers who get approved credit through Toyota Financial Services.Certified used Toyota vehicles also come with other benefits such as a thorough inspection from a professional technician before they can enter the program. To learn more about special offers during Toyotathon, certified used vehicles, or anything else Toyota-related, drivers should contact the team at Toyota of Puyallup. Contact information can be found on the dealership's website, toyotaofpuyallup.com.Media Contact Kerry S. Odeman, Toyota of Puyallup, 253-286-6000, kerrys@toyotaofpuyallup.com SOURCE Toyota of Puyallup Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesNorthwest musicians remember local bassist Frank JohnsonCollision takes out bridge at Elk MeadowsOfficer Santa: Annual Shop with Cop and Firefighter serves Christmas joyA man of many stories: Former Daily Record staffers share memories of Mike JohnstonCity looking into making Pearl Street between Fourth and Fifth Avenues a pedestrian only zoneBoard of County Commissioners votes 2-1 to move forward with mental health sales taxDec. 13 blotter: Vehicle prowls, catalytic converter theftsPREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Ellensburg girls, boys stay perfect against Moses LakeDec. 8 blotter: Dead duck, bear in a yardDec. 9 blotter: Apple Tracker tracked Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter