Toyota of Puyallup is looking forward to the arrival of the Toyota Corolla Cross in Puyallup, WA By Toyota of Puyallup Nov 17, 2021

PUYALLUP, Wash., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Toyota of Puyallup, a dealership on River Road, is looking forward to the arrival of the Toyota Corolla Cross in Puyallup, WA. Drivers are highly anticipating this new vehicle, a crossover SUV with links to the Toyota Corolla lineage. Drivers in Puyallup can expect these models to arrive at the dealership in the upcoming months of late 2021 and early 2022.The 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross starts from $22,195 MSRP and has a fuel economy estimated rating of 31 mpg in the city and 33 mpg on the highway. It comes in three trim levels, L, LE, and XLE. Available all-wheel drive (AWD) can give drivers extra traction on the roads. Other notable features of this model include available black-painted machine-finished 18-inch alloy wheels, available roof rails, LED headlights, 26.5 cubic feet of cargo room and available heated front seats.Drivers can also look forward to the arrival of the redesigned Toyota Tundra truck at Toyota of Puyallup. Like the Toyota Corolla Cross, the Toyota Tundra can be expected within the coming months. Already, one Toyota Corolla Cross vehicle is being displayed on the dealership's online inventory at toyotaofpuyallup.com. More information on pricing, availability and new models can be found on the dealership's website as well.Media Contact Kerry S. Odeman, Toyota of Puyallup, 235 286-6000, kerrys@toyotaofpuyallup.com SOURCE Toyota of Puyallup