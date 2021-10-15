Toyota of Puyallup Partners with Washington Premier Football Club By Toyota of Puyallup Oct 15, 2021 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PUYALLUP, Wash., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "I'm thrilled to partner with WPFC as they continue to enrich the lives of the families they serve in and around our community," said Kerry S. Odeman, President of Toyota of Puyallup. "Toyota of Puyallup was founded by my father, Glenn Sawyer, in 1970 on the premise that our family legacy in the Puyallup area wouldn't stop at our dealership. It's important that we support the community that continues to support us. The partnership with WPFC is in perfect alignment with our core values. Their holistic approach to developing young men and women through athletic and academic excellence provides a positive environment for them and ultimately helps build stronger communities."In addition to being named the official partner, the Toyota of Puyallup logo will be displayed throughout the WPFC fields, game jerseys and practice jerseys."We couldn't be more excited to embark on this community partnership with Toyota of Puyallup," said Seth Spidahl, Director of Washington Premier FC. "Washington Premier FC is a non-profit 501(c)(3) youth soccer organization which strives for excellence both on and off the field and are committed to the development of the entire individual. Our dedicated staff's mission is to develop every player to their athletic potential while encouraging academic responsibility and community involvement. Many of our players move on to play in successful collegiate and professional careers and then move back to become partners in our local community. It is this cyclical relationship that we hope to build on to create a stronger and more vibrant community in the South Puget Sound." "The partnership with Toyota of Puyallup is integral to allow us to offer scholarships to those in need as we strive to make sure that cost is never a reason a child cannot participate. We believe that through involvement in competitive soccer and a commitment to excellence, we can help provide young men and women an experience that will guide the development of their character, athletic, academic and leadership abilities while fostering their sense of community. Thank you to Toyota of Puyallup for embarking on this journey with us!"About Toyota of PuyallupToyota of Puyallup is a family-owned business located at 1400 River Road, Puyallup. Their long-tenured, professional staff has been serving Puyallup and the surrounding communities for more than 50 years. They are the recipient of numerous awards for customer service and community involvement. They can be reached at 253-286-6000 or http://www.toyotaofpuyallup.com. Media ContactKerry S. Odeman, Toyota of Puyallup, 253-286-6000, kerrys@toyotaofpuyallup.com SOURCE Toyota of Puyallup 