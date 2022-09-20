Traction Ag

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Traction Ag Inc., the first cloud-based farm management software that delivers financial solutions to growers across the midwest, today announced it has raised $3 million in Seed funding. The company will use this investment to bring added functionality and value to its integrated farm accounting and operations application.

