Trade TVs for trips this Black Friday with a first-of-its-kind holiday travel gift guide By Expedia.com, Hotels.com and Vrbo Nov 9, 2021 SEATTLE, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today travel giants Expedia®, Hotels.com® and Vrbo® join forces to unveil a first-ever holiday gift guide featuring travel experiences to rival even the most popular Black Friday and Cyber Monday purchases. Plus, exciting offers are launching ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday including 30% off more than 3,500 hotels for members beginning Nov. 16 and up to 4X the rewards points on the Expedia mobile app and Double Rewards Stamps on Hotels.com beginning Nov. 231.Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8898552-expedia-hotels-dot-com-vrbo-unveil-first-ever-holiday-gift-guide/ "Research shows that investing in experiences makes us happier than amassing things, and making memories after so many missed moments matters now more than ever before," said Melanie Fish, travel expert and head of PR for Expedia Brands. "This Black Friday, we wanted to make it easier to skip the stuff and instead give the gift of travel to friends, family or even yourself with a travel gift guide featuring experiences that are worthy of any wish list – and offered at a great value."MEMBERS SAVE MORE IN FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND TRAVEL GIFT GUIDEThe travel experts at Expedia, Hotels.com and Vrbo scoured their many offerings to curate a holiday gift guide filled to the brim with nearly 100 unique travel experiences around the world that cost just about what travelers can expect to pay for popular Black Friday and Cyber Monday gifts. Plus, members can find even better rates on some of these hotels starting Nov. 16.Prices are not guaranteed and can vary based on discounts, dates and availability. *Two-night stays for the price of a smart watch (~$300) *Expedia Stay in Ubud, Indonesia: Find zen among tropical gardens at the Bebek Tepi Sawah Villas in Ubud, BaliExpedia Stay in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico: Retreat to paradise in Puerto Vallarta where Mexican architecture, majestic ocean views and tropical jungle all meet at the Hotel Boutique Luxury Patio AzulHotels.com Stay in New York City: Soak in the city life at the Marcel at Gramercy Hotel, set within walking distance to the city's most exciting neighborhoodsHotels.com Stay in Vancouver, Canada: Indulge in the finer things at The Sutton Place Hotel Vancouver where luxury accommodations and first-class amenities awaitVrbo Stay in Greifswald, Germany: Make once-in-a-lifetime memories in a contemporary and modern vacation home on the Bay of GreifswaldVrbo Stay in Naples, Italy: Immerse yourself in all things Italy with a centrally located vacation home in the heart of NaplesClick here for hi-res imagery of stays for the price of a smart watch (~$300). Two-night stays for the price of a TV (~$500) * Expedia Stay in Chicago: Get the best of both worlds at luxurious boutique hotel Gale Chicago, where city life and Lake Michigan's stunning shores meetExpedia Stay in Paris: Experience peace at Le Belmont Paris, located near cultural hotspots for a taste of Parisian luxuryHotels.com Stay in Honolulu: Gear up for adventure at the Waikiki Resort Hotel near Honolulu's striking beachesHotels.com Stay in Charleston, S.C.: Escape to Harborside, Charleston's premiere resort and marina waterfront hotel with picturesque viewsVrbo Stay in Santorini, Greece: Take in jaw-dropping views of the sea from a white Santorini terrace vacation rentalVrbo Stay in New Forest National Park, England: Curl up in an enchanting country cottage near New Forest National ParkClick here for hi-res imagery of stays for the price of a TV (~$500).Two-night stays for the price of fine jewelry (~$1,000) *Expedia Stay in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.: Seek beachside bliss at the B Ocean Resort, just steps from Fort Lauderdale BeachExpedia Stay in Las Vegas: Dazzle in the neon brilliance of the Las Vegas Strip at the LSI Resorts at The Signature HotelHotels.com Stay in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico: Lose your breath to the ocean views at the Cabo Azul Resort, outfitted with private terraces and sophisticated décorHotels.com Stay in Nashville, Tenn.: Tune into Nashville's music scene at the Bobby Hotel, complete with a rooftop bar, restaurant and unexpected entertainmentVrbo Stay in Bastrop, Texas: Connect with nature in a whimsical treehouse vacation rental just right outside of Austin, TexasVrbo Stay in Northeastern Region, Iceland: Overlook Icelandic waters in an awestriking modern vacation homeClick here for hi-res imagery of stays for the price of fine jewelry (~$1,000)Full gift guide with links to Expedia, Hotels.com and Vrbo as well as hi-res imagery can be found here.BLACK FRIDAY AND CYBER MONDAY DEALS - MEMBERS SHOP 30% OFF STARTING NOV. 16Expedia and Hotels.com Black Friday sales kick off Nov. 16 and run through Nov. 29 and feature 30 percent off more than 3,500 hotel properties and special discounts on cruises. During the sale, customers can simply sign in or create an account to shop the biggest member-only event of the year.Expedia Rewards and Hotels.com Rewards members get additional benefits the last week of the sale with 4X rewards points in the Expedia mobile app and Double Rewards Stamps on Hotels.com Nov. 23-29.Join the free Expedia Rewards and Hotels.com Rewards programs for access to member-exclusive discounts year-round.TIPS AND TRICKS FOR GETTING THE MOST OUT OF BLACK FRIDAY AND CYBER MONDAY Follow these tips to get the most out of booking a trip:BOOK ON THE APP Find better rates every day with member pricing on the Expedia and Hotels.com apps, plus the convenience of having itinerary details, support and inspiration at your fingertips. Travelers who book private vacation homes through Vrbo are also protected under the Book with Confidence Guarantee.BOOK FLEXIBLE RATES Flexibility is key for holiday and winter travel.On Expedia and Hotels.com, book refundable stays by filtering for "free cancellation."Try to avoid restrictive or non-refundable airfare. Expedia makes it easy to compare fares during the booking process by highlighting what is or isn't included with the ticket, such as seat selection, checked baggage or whether changes are permitted. Paying a bit more for flexibility can bring peace of mind, which is especially valuable during the holidays.On Vrbo, take advantage of the number of vacation rental owners who have relaxed their cancellation policies. The most flexible policy on Vrbo allows travelers to cancel their reservation up to 14 days before check-in and receive a full refund.UNLOCK DEEPER SAVINGS BY BUNDLING Just by booking multiple items at the same time on Expedia, such as adding a car rental, activity or hotel to a flight purchase, travelers can save on their trip.KEEP TABS ON THE LATEST TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS With restrictions changing by the day or week, it can be tricky to stay up to date on the latest COVID-related guidelines. Use the Expedia Travel Advisor which lets travelers select their origin and destination to see what travel advisories or COVID-19 restrictions are in place. Notes to Editors:Traveler wellbeing is our priority. Expedia understands how the global impact of the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect travelers everywhere, as well as the importance of abiding by government restrictions and practicing social distancing. Travelers can visit the Expedia, Hotels.com and Vrbo COVID-19 travel resource pages for information to make informed travel decisions.[1] Terms apply. See Expedia and Hotels.com site for details.*As of Nov. 8, 2021. The cost of the hotels and vacation rentals featured in the gift guides are two-night stays for the travel dates of Feb. 11-13, 2022. Prices are not guaranteed and can vary based on discounts, dates and availability.About UsExpedia®.com is one of the world's largest full-service travel sites, helping millions of travelers per month easily plan and book travel with the widest selection of affordable airfare, lodging deals, car rentals, and activities.Hotels.com® is the most rewarding way to book a place to stay – a one-stop shopping source for hotel pricing, amenities and availability around the world. 