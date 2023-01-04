Melliens has developed the world first cowcarbon platform using biometric information

Melliens has developed the world first cowcarbon platform using biometric information

 By Melliens

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


SEATTLE, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- There is a Company coping with the global climate crisis and declaring a bold vision and technology of carbon neutrality in the livestock sector. Melliens Inc's Livestock Carbon Monitoring & Carbon Credit Sharing Platform enables beef producers to generate and sell carbon credits for practicing less carbon intensive agriculture than the current industry standard.


Tags