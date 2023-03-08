Fisher Investments logo (PRNewsfoto/Fisher Investments)

Fisher Investments logo (PRNewsfoto/Fisher Investments)

 By Fisher Investments

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Firm awarded with Training APEX Award for fifth consecutive year

CAMAS, Wash., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisher Investments earned the prestigious Training APEX Award (formerly T100 & T125) for 2023—the fifth consecutive year Fisher Investments has been recognized for excellence in employee training and development. Training is the leading business publication for employee learning and development (L&D) and their APEX Awards recognize organizations that excel in employee L&D.


Tags