Trakstar chose 360 Advanced, Inc., a licensed CPA cybersecurity and compliance firm, to perform the demanding third-party examination.

SEATTLE, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trakstar, which empowers HR teams with next-generation talent acquisition, training, and performance-management technology, announced today it has successfully completed its System and Organizational Controls (SOC) 2® Type 2 Report on controls relevant to Security, Availability, Confidentiality, and Privacy for Talent Management SaaS Application Services.

