The Black Trans Prayer Book hosts 5th annual #TransphobiaIsASin Campaign

SEATTLE, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2019, when J Mase III and Lady Dane Figueroa Edidi started the #TransphobiaIsASin campaign, there were 25 anti-Trans bills introduced in the United States, a number that has increased every year since. 2022 alone saw over 155 anti-Trans bills.


