Rainbow/PUSH Coalition, Black Voters Matter, and others pledge support

WASHINGTON, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Transformative Justice Coalition (TJC), along with other social justice and advocacy organizations, announced that they will embark on a 26-city Arc of Voter Justice, bus tour to underserved communities in an effort to significantly increase voter registration and voter turnout for the 2022 Midterm election on November 8th. The newly formed #10MillionMoreBlackVotes is a growing non-partisan network of organizations, activists, and legislators working to restore and protect voting rights from concerted attacks that undermine access of black and brown people to ensure their votes are fairly counted.

