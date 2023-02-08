Treasure Data logo (PRNewsfoto/Treasure Data)

 By Treasure Data, Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Expansion of the SCA will Help Enterprises Gain Knowledge and Insights About Their Customers Through Treasure Data's Customer Data Cloud

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Treasure Data, a leading enterprise customer data platform (CDP) provider, today announced a multi-year strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) to help companies accelerate digital transformation journeys and deliver omnichannel connected customer experiences. Through increased product support, joint solutions development, and collaborative go-to-market planning and execution, the expanded partnership provides Treasure Data's global customers more robust and streamlined service.


