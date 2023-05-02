Prosser, Washington, facility leverages grower resources to enhance supply-chain stability through its puree operations
SELAH, Wash., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tree Top Inc., a farmer-owned fruit cooperative, has completed significant updates and finalized initial process commissioning for new puree operations at its Prosser, Washington, location. The upgraded production facility with state-of-the-art equipment puts Tree Top's puree manufacturing closer to the fruit sources.
"The Prosser facility showcases Tree Top's commitment to excellence in quality and efficiency so we can best serve our customers as the premier processor of fruit purees in North America," said Craig Green, president and chief executive officer of Tree Top.
The Prosser location will improve the operational stability of Tree Top's supply chain of incoming fruit for puree processing, as well as its distribution to customers, Green added. "These benefits enable us to be a more reliable and competitive supplier of fruit ingredients on a global level."
Tree Top's puree production will primarily include apples and pears, along with Northwest berries and stone fruits, for use in ingredient categories such as beverages, baby food, fruit snacks, confections, other baked goods and dairy. The plant and all new lines will be Kosher, Safe Quality Food and Quality Assurance International organic certified.
Puree production is being commissioned in phases, with apple and pear single-strength and concentrate products first, followed by berries and stone fruits in season. Apple, pear and berry lines are expected to be fully commissioned by April 2023, with stone fruit commissioning complete in June. Tree Top customers are invited to schedule tours and audits to observe the new line in operation.
Of the 180,000-square-foot facility, 25,000 square feet will be devoted to puree manufacturing. Puree operational capacity will be 650 tons per day for apples and pears (single-strength and up to 54 brix concentrate) and 125 tons per day for berries and other soft fruits (single-strength and 30 brix concentrate).
The facility, which was acquired by Tree Top from Seneca in 1999, has produced juice concentrates since it was established in 1965. Tree Top first announced the initiative to move puree operations from its Medford, Oregon, facility to the Prosser site in July 2021. The enhanced Prosser site, when fully operational, will add 22 jobs.
About Tree Top
Tree Top is a farmer-owned cooperative owned by nearly 1,000 apple and pear growers. The Cooperative was founded in 1960 in the heart of Washington's apple country. Tree Top has led the way in premium quality juices and applesauce. With their fruit expertise and trusted sources of fruit, they now produce the widest array of fruit-based products and solutions for consumers and for most of the world's leading food and beverage manufacturers.
Tree Top operates seven production facilities near the fruit in Washington, Oregon, and California to create healthful fruit products made from simple ingredients to the delight of consumers around the world. To learn more, please visit http://www.TreeTop.com.