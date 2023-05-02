Support Local Journalism


Prosser, Washington, facility leverages grower resources to enhance supply-chain stability through its puree operations

SELAH, Wash., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tree Top Inc., a farmer-owned fruit cooperative, has completed significant updates and finalized initial process commissioning for new puree operations at its Prosser, Washington, location. The upgraded production facility with state-of-the-art equipment puts Tree Top's puree manufacturing closer to the fruit sources.


