Tree Top FAVs Immunity Fruit Pouches deliver tasty fruit-forward flavor kids love, while packing real fruit, vegetables and vitamins into every pouch. This playfully-packaged fruit and vitamin snack is a good source of Vitamins A, B6, C, D, E, Zinc, and Beta Glucan, which together help support kids' immune systems.
"We believe supporting kids' immune systems can and should taste good," says Brenda Moore, Senior Brand Manager at Tree Top, "and we used our fruit expertise to make that happen in Tree Top FAVs. Parents will love the simplicity of getting their active kids more vitamins, without high fructose corn syrup or anything artificial, while kids will love the full fruit flavor that ensures they won't taste the vitamins."
Look for Tree Top FAVs Immunity Fruit Pouches in the canned fruit aisle at select stores, including Frys, Fred Meyer, QFC, and Ralphs, starting in early August. They come in four flavors and are sold in single-flavor 10-pack cartons. Learn more about new Tree Top FAVs at www.treetop.com/FAVs.
Tree Top is a grower-owned cooperative owned by nearly 1,000 apple and pear growers. The Cooperative was founded in 1960 in the heart of Washington's apple country. Tree Top has led the way in premium quality juices and apple sauce. With their fruit expertise and trusted sources of fruit, they now produce the widest array of fruit-based products and solutions for consumers and for most of the world's leading food and beverage manufacturers.
Tree Top operates seven production facilities near the fruit in Washington, Oregon and California to create healthful fruit products made from simple ingredients to the delight of consumers around the world. To learn more, please visit www.TreeTop.com.
Allison Arnett, Tree Top, Inc.
509-698-1490
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tree-top-unlocks-the-power-of-fruit-and-vitamins-with-the-twist-of-a-cap-301595043.html
SOURCE Tree Top
