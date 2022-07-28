Tree Top FAVs Immunity Fruit Pouches deliver tasty fruit-forward flavor kids love, while packing real fruit, vegetables and vitamins into every pouch. This playfully-packaged fruit and vitamin snack is a good source of Vitamins A, B6, C, D, E, Zinc, and...

Tree Top FAVs Immunity Fruit Pouches deliver tasty fruit-forward flavor kids love, while packing real fruit, vegetables and vitamins into every pouch. This playfully-packaged fruit and vitamin snack is a good source of Vitamins A, B6, C, D, E, Zinc, and Beta Glucan, which together help support kids’ immune systems.

 By Tree Top

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Brand announces new FAVs Immunity Fruit Pouches for kids

SELAH, Wash., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting this fall, consumers can find Tree Top® FAVs Immunity Fruit Pouches for kids in select grocery stores.

Tags