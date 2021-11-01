Trees.com Survey Reveals 1 in 5 Real Estate Agents Agree that Adding One Healthy Tree Can Increase Property Value by 30 Percent By Trees.com Nov 1, 2021 Nov 1, 2021 Updated 58 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trees.com, the online authority for hydroponics, gardening advice, product reviews, DIY, and design ideas, has published findings from a survey that examines the effects of landscape quality on housing prices. Research experts analyzed responses from 1,250 currently licensed real estate agents.According to the study, 78 percent of real estate agents say poor landscaping and hardscaping can negatively affect the value of a home. Forty-three percent of real estate agents believe that poor landscaping has a significant impact on a home's value, and 35 percent say it can "somewhat" affect what a home is worth.Overall, there is seemingly a lack of consensus on how much shoddy landscaping can decrease a home's value. Twenty-four percent of realtors say property value will drop by 10 percent, 22 percent of them say a home will lose 20 percent of its value, and 18 percent of agents agree that the value will drop by 30 percent or more due to lackluster landscaping. Additionally, 1 in 5 real estate agents say having a healthy tree in the front yard of a home can increase the value by 30 percent. Hardscaping, which includes all non-living elements in outdoor décor like driveways or decks, is also thought to have a major impact on a property's value. Forty percent of real estate agents say that low-quality hardscaping has a "very" negative impact on a house's price, while 38 percent say hardscaping is "somewhat" influential. Fifty-eight percent of agents recommend adding or improving a home's deck, 54 percent say adding a driveway, and 47 percent recommend an outdoor kitchen to maximize the value of a house."One key takeaway from this study is real estate experts will all agree that outdoor landscaping can make or break a sale," says Jo Cosgrove, landscape and garden professional. "Neglecting the landscaping, or just failing to add inexpensive elements like one healthy tree, can result in a seller leaving tens of thousands of dollars on the table."Survey results indicate that the impact of outdoor greenery on home value varies based on location. Fifty-one percent of real estate agents in the Midwest say poor landscaping has a very negative impact on home value, compared to 44 percent of agents in the Northeast. Correspondingly, 90 percent of realtors from the Northeast believe that having a healthy tree in the yard will increase property values, and 94 percent of agents in the West and Midwest and 95 percent of agents in the South agree.Trees.com created and paid for this study, which was administered via the online survey platform Pollfish. On September 17, 2021, the survey was distributed to 1,250 currently licensed real estate agents across the United States, and appropriate respondents were found via a screening question. To access the complete report, please visit: https://www.trees.com/poor-landscaping-can-decrease-property-value-by-as-much-as-30 ABOUT TREES.COMTrees.com offers practical and inspirational ideas to help people create green spaces in any environment. The website features in-depth articles on gardening, product reviews, DIY, and design tips. With an initial focus on hydroponic gardening, the platform now explores all methods of gardening through well-researched content. Trees.com is managed and curated by gardening experts and green space enthusiasts. To learn more, visit https://www.trees.com/.Media ContactJulia Morrissey, Trees.com, (800) 603-0154, julia@trees.com SOURCE Trees.com 