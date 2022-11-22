Support Local Journalism


Despite rising Christmas tree prices due to inflation, research suggests that many consumers are still willing to pay the premium price

SEATTLE, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trees.com, the online authority for tree growing and buying, gardening advice, DIY, and design ideas, has published a new survey report that shares insight into how inflation will affect purchasing decisions this holiday season. The study also highlights how consumers prioritize spending on gifts, parties, and Christmas trees. Research experts analyzed responses from 1,250 people who celebrate Christmas in the United States.


