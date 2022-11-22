...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up
to 4 inches in the Cascades above 4500 feet and ice
accumulations around one tenth of an inch. Expect ice
accumulations between two and five hundredths of an inch in the
Yakima and Kittitas Valleys.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley and East Slopes of the
Washington Cascades.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.
&&
Weather Alert
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Poor air quality.
* WHERE...Central, north central and northeast Oregon and
central, south central and southeast Washington.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Poor air quality may cause issues for people with
respiratory problems.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A system moving through the area is
expected to break inversions and promote better mixing and air
quality Tuesday afternoon and early Tuesday evening. However,
the relief may be short as high pressure returns and inversions
may begin reforming by Wednesday afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.
&&
Trees.com Survey Reveals More Than Half of Americans Plan to Spend Less This Christmas, But Many Won't Compromise on a Christmas Tree
Despite rising Christmas tree prices due to inflation, research suggests that many consumers are still willing to pay the premium price
SEATTLE, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trees.com, the online authority for tree growing and buying, gardening advice, DIY, and design ideas, has published a new survey report that shares insight into how inflation will affect purchasing decisions this holiday season. The study also highlights how consumers prioritize spending on gifts, parties, and Christmas trees. Research experts analyzed responses from 1,250 people who celebrate Christmas in the United States.
According to the survey, 7 percent more Americans plan to buy real Christmas trees this year in comparison to last year. Despite financial struggles due to continued inflation, 91 percent of survey respondents say having a Christmas tree is either "very important" or "somewhat important" to them. Of those who plan to purchase a real tree this year, nearly 1 in 5 are willing to spend over $200. Among respondents who plan to forgo buying a real or artificial tree this year, the most cited reason is because they cannot afford it.
The survey results also indicate that, despite consumers' continued willingness to buy Christmas trees, 56 percent of respondents say they will need to cut down on holiday spending this year. When asked what actions they will take to reduce costs, 72 percent of respondents say they will put a budget on gifts, 44 percent will reduce spending on holiday decor, and 23 percent will not host a Christmas party. Likewise, 13 percent of consumers will only give handmade gifts, and 9 percent will avoid gifts altogether.
Based on this data, respondents are expected to spend less money and buy fewer presents this year than last year. Fifty-one percent of respondents plan to spend less than $400 this year for Christmas festivities, compared to 49 percent last year. Furthermore, the largest group of respondents bought presents for 3-4 people last year, but will only buy gifts for 2-3 people this Christmas.
Trees.com offers practical and inspirational ideas to help people create green spaces in any environment. The website features in-depth articles on gardening, purchasing trees, DIY, and design tips. The platform explores all methods of gardening through well-researched content. Trees.com is managed and curated by gardening experts and green space enthusiasts. To learn more, visit https://www.trees.com/.