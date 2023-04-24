Verena at the Glen

 By True Connection Communities

GLEN ALLEN, Va, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --.True Connection Communities (TCC) announces the completion of their renovation at their 55+ Independent Senior Community, Verena at The Glen, located at 10286 Brook Road, and will preview the "Grand Reveal" of this renewed and refreshed  community on Thursday, May 18, 2023, from 3 to 6 pm.  


