TrueBlue Appoints Sonita Lontoh to Board of Directors By TrueBlue Oct 25, 2021 Oct 25, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Sonita Lontoh has been appointed to TrueBlue's Board of Directors. By TrueBlue (PRNewsfoto/TrueBlue) By TrueBlue Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TACOMA, Wash., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) is pleased to announce that Sonita Lontoh has been appointed to the company's Board of Directors, effective immediately. She is expected to be named to the Audit, Nominating and Corporate Governance committee and the Innovation and Technology committee.Ms. Lontoh is an accomplished leader with unique insight and foresight at the intersection of innovation, digital transformation, and customer experience. Over her more than two decades as a global technology marketing executive, Ms. Lontoh has led and advised on innovative, customer-centric programs that have delivered positive impacts to businesses, consumers, and society. Ms. Lontoh currently serves as Global Head of Marketing, Personalization and 3D Printing at HP Inc., a global technology company, and as an independent director of Sunrun Inc., one of the largest residential solar-and-battery-as-a-service companies in the United States. Ms. Lontoh previously served as Vice President of Strategic Marketing, Digital Grid NA, at Siemens AG, a global leader in automation and digitalization solutions, and as the Director of Marketing of Trilliant, a global provider of IoT solutions. Earlier in her career, Ms. Lontoh served at PG&E, one of the largest energy providers in the United States, and was an entrepreneur in Silicon Valley. "We are delighted to welcome Sonita to TrueBlue's Board," said TrueBlue Chairman Steven Cooper. "Sonita's deep expertise in digital transformation, customer experience and global marketing bring valuable perspective to our digital and growth strategies as we continue to execute on our mission to connect people and work."Ms. Lontoh currently serves on the Jacobs Institute of Design Innovation advisory board at the University of California Berkeley and is also a member of the U.S. National Association of Corporate Directors and the Women Corporate Directors Foundation. She was a mentor for the U.S. State Department's TechWomen program and has been inducted into the U.S. Asian American Hall of Fame and the U.S. Women in Manufacturing Hall of Fame.Ms. Lontoh earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering and Operations Research from the University of California Berkeley, a Master of Engineering in Logistics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and an M.B.A. with a focus on strategy and marketing from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management. About TrueBlue TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. In 2020, TrueBlue connected approximately 490,000 people with work. Its PeopleReady segment offers on-demand, industrial staffing, PeopleManagement offers contingent, on-site industrial staffing and commercial driver services, and PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed service provider (MSP) solutions to a wide variety of industries. Learn more at www.trueblue.com. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trueblue-appoints-sonita-lontoh-to-board-of-directors-301407936.htmlSOURCE TrueBlue Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesKittitas Valley Fire and Rescue remains at full strength amidst vaccine requirement deadlineOregon illegal pot grows: More calls to send National Guard2021 timothy hay growing season mired by slew of complicationsDeath notice: Joshua Wesley NyeThe Huntsman Tavern brings a taste of Americana to Pearl Street2021 election: Candidates seek Kittitas City Council and mayor seatsCentral students lag in meeting vaccine requirement, majority of staff vaccinatedNew EDA executive director has big plans for downtown EllensburgCLEANING UP: No. 9 Ellensburg volleyball sweeps fifth-ranked EphrataOct. 18 blotter: Large bee (feared to be a murder hornet) in portable toilet Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter