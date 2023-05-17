(PRNewsfoto/TrueBlue)

(PRNewsfoto/TrueBlue)

 By TrueBlue, International Awards Associate

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


TACOMA, Wash., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueBlue has earned two Platinum awards, the highest distinction, in the 2023 TITAN Business Awards for outstanding performance in professional services, as well as its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I).


Tags