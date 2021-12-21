TrueBlue Partners with Feeding America® to Help Address Food Insecurity Throughout US By TrueBlue, Feeding America Dec 21, 2021 Dec 21, 2021 Updated 19 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Today, TrueBlue, a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions, announced its partnership with Feeding America®, the nation’s largest organization dedicated to fighting domestic hunger through a nationwide network of food banks. By TrueBlue, Feeding America (PRNewsfoto/TrueBlue) By TrueBlue, Feeding America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TACOMA, Wash., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of an economy still in recovery, food insecurity continues to grip families and communities across the U.S. Today, TrueBlue, a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions, announced its partnership with Feeding America®, the nation's largest organization dedicated to fighting domestic hunger through a nationwide network of food banks.Food insecurity across the U.S. remains far above pre-pandemic levels, with many working families unable to access affordable and nutritious food for a variety of reasons, including higher grocery bills and limited access to supermarkets and grocery stores. Supply chain issues and inflation are only worsening the problem. The partnership further supports TrueBlue's dedication to being a purpose-driven company and a force for good in communities across the nation by helping people meet their basic needs. "TrueBlue will help in the fight against hunger through offering financial support and by becoming a partner with Feeding America, along with providing opportunities for TrueBlue employees to support their mission," said Patrick Beharelle, CEO of TrueBlue. "Just like TrueBlue helping to connect people with work and addressing the need for meaningful and sometimes life-sustaining employment, we can make a difference in people's lives by helping address food insecurity and by putting people in a better position to thrive in their life and career ambitions.""As people across the country struggle with rising costs and inflation, it is important they have access to resources to put food on the table," said Lauren Biedron, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America. "This partnership is essential to helping Feeding America and member food banks continue to provide food to our neighbors struggling with hunger."As part of this partnership, TrueBlue will make a financial commitment in support of Feeding America® to help provide at least 1.5 million meals to feed, nourish and empower local communities in need and will work with thousands of TrueBlue and its business segments' employees to encourage additional support—including donating and volunteering for Feeding America® and its network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs.About Feeding America Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide 6.6 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in our nation; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.About TrueBlue TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. In 2020, TrueBlue connected approximately 490,000 people with work. Its PeopleReady segment offers on-demand, industrial staffing; PeopleManagement offers contingent, on-site industrial staffing and commercial driver services; and PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed service provider (MSP) solutions to a wide variety of industries. Learn more at www.trueblue.com. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trueblue-partners-with-feeding-america-to-help-address-food-insecurity-throughout-us-301448681.htmlSOURCE TrueBlue Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesRent, utility assistance available to those with disabilitiesDec. 15 blotter: Man arrested on 18 countsSheriff's Office retains presence at Elk Meadows after bridge is destroyedBlonde Dog 509 Clothing Co. brings recycled materials back to life in earrings and specialty clothingDec. 16 blotter: Returned with puppy and a shotgunFISH Community Food Bank receives grant to begin diaper bankCommunity efforts make annual Christmas Basket event a successCWU alumnus honored for braveryPREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Ellensburg boys stay unbeaten at homeCollision takes out bridge at Elk Meadows Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter