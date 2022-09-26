TrueBlue, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/TrueBlue)

 By TrueBlue

TACOMA, Wash., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueBlue is proud to announce that it was named one of America's Best Employers for Women by Forbes and Statista for 2022. This recognition follows the company being named by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity earlier this year.

