TACOMA, Wash., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueBlue is proud to be named a winner in the 2022 HRO Today Association Awards in the North America Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Excellence category. This award is evidence of the company's commitment to creating a culture in which all employees feel included and valued.


