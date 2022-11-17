TruVideo

BOSTON, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Video, texting and engagement leader TruVideo announced today due to tremendous growth, industry veteran Mike Boyle has joined the team as Director of North American Automotive Sales.

In his new role, Boyle will immediately begin building out TruVideo's direct-to-dealer sales team, establishing greater revenue growth and market share within the US and Canadian markets, and will be heavily involved in TruVideo's go-to-market strategy and channel partnerships.


