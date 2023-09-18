...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travelers along Interstate 90 should
expect sudden and strong wind gusts through the Kittitas
Valley.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINDY AND DRY CONDITIONS THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.A dry cold front swept through the region today, resulting in
breezy to windy conditions which will last into this evening
before decreasing.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
WA690 AND WA691...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 690 Kittitas Valley and 691
Lower Columbia Basin.
* TIMING...Through 8 PM this evening evening.
* WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. In the
Kittitas Valley, west to northwest 25 to 35 mph gusting to 45
mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20-25 percent.
* IMPACTS...Windy conditions combined with low RHs will result
in rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Tuck Advisors Announces Environmental Partnership with Evertreen
By Tuck Advisors, Evertreen, Tuck Advisors; Evertreen
LONDON, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuck Advisors, a global M&A Advisory firm that works with companies having a positive social impact in education and healthcare, is proud to announce its collaboration with UK-based Evertreen to help address the climate crisis. Evertreen partners with sustainability-driven companies like Tuck Advisors to plant trees in areas most vulnerable to climate change in order to increase the area's resilience and prevent irrevocable environmental damage. Through the forging of this important partnership, Tuck Advisors is among the first professional service firms to directly tie its revenue to helping promote sustainable practices.
"Through this collaboration, we aim to specifically combat deforestation and promote habitat protection," says Tuck Advisors' Founder and CEO James Marciano. Tuck Advisors has had 1,000 trees planted in Nepal in recognition of the sale of Poets&Quants to Times Higher Education and another 1,000 trees planted in Kenya in recognition of the sale of Dion Training to Axcel Learning. With these two transactions alone, 608 tons of CO2 will be absorbed from the atmosphere over the life of the trees. As an ongoing part of its carbon neutral plan, Tuck Advisors will plant an additional 1,000 trees for every M&A transaction in which they serve as an advisor.