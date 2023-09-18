Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


LONDON, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuck Advisors, a global M&A Advisory firm that works with companies having a positive social impact in education and healthcare, is proud to announce its collaboration with UK-based Evertreen to help address the climate crisis. Evertreen partners with sustainability-driven companies like Tuck Advisors to plant trees in areas most vulnerable to climate change in order to increase the area's resilience and prevent irrevocable environmental damage. Through the forging of this important partnership, Tuck Advisors is among the first professional service firms to directly tie its revenue to helping promote sustainable practices.

"Through this collaboration, we aim to specifically combat deforestation and promote habitat protection," says Tuck Advisors' Founder and CEO James Marciano. Tuck Advisors has had 1,000 trees planted in Nepal in recognition of the sale of Poets&Quants to Times Higher Education and another 1,000 trees planted in Kenya in recognition of the sale of Dion Training to Axcel Learning. With these two transactions alone, 608 tons of CO2 will be absorbed from the atmosphere over the life of the trees. As an ongoing part of its carbon neutral plan, Tuck Advisors will plant an additional 1,000 trees for every M&A transaction in which they serve as an advisor.


Tags