TACOMA, Wash., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel Tacoma is excited to announce its latest itinerary, A Children's Storybook Getaway, designed to bring families together for a magical adventure through some of the region's most beloved storybook settings. This new itinerary is perfect for families with young children who love books and testing out their imaginations.


