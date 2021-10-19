Turner Construction Company Joins More Than One Thousand Contractors to Celebrate and Promote Inclusion By Turner Construction Oct 19, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Turner is a North America-based, international construction services company and is a leading builder in diverse market segments. By Turner Construction Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural Construction Inclusion Week kicked off this week with multiple days of engagement to promote inclusion and enable conversations regarding diversity within the Construction Industry. The theme for the week is "Building the Foundation for Inclusion."Construction Inclusion Week invites every member of the construction industry to unite to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion. Turner Construction is joining more than 1,100 construction industry firms that signed up to participate online and have received access to materials and resources that help foster conversations and bring awareness to diversity, equity, and inclusion. These resources enable construction companies of all sizes to plan targeted activities for their organization and trade partners. "At Turner Construction, we're committed to creating and sustaining a diverse, equitable, and inclusive environment. We understand that every person at Turner and at a Turner site plays an important role in contributing to something lasting," said Bill Ketcham, General Manager, Turner Construction. "By creating an inclusive environment, we're able to lead with empathy and celebrate our differences and common values, as we continue to educate ourselves on issues like unconscious bias, racism, and privilege."By working together, learning from one another, and being consistent in commitments and actions towards maintaining a safe and inclusive work environment–free of harassment, hate, or bigotry of any kind – Construction Inclusion Week will encourage a positive change in the industry for generations of workers to come."Construction Inclusion week is a time to educate and engage on topics that may be difficult to discuss yet are needed," said Tamaka Thornton, Community & Citizenship Director, Turner Construction. "The construction industry is diverse, and Construction Inclusion week allows individuals to have conversations in an inclusive and respectful forum."During Construction Inclusion Week, Turner will hold site-wide events and toolbox talks to discuss Leadership Commitment and Accountability for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Unconscious Bias, Supplier Diversity, Jobsite Culture, and Community Engagement. Turner is also organizing events to connect with trade partners and underrepresented business enterprises to support supplier diversity.Construction Inclusion Week is organized by Time for Change, a consortium of six general contractors that share the goal to identify ways to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion in the construction industry. The consortium founding members are Turner Construction Company, Gilbane Building Company, DPR Construction, Mortenson, McCarthy, and Clark Construction Group. Affiliated partners are Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC), Associated General Contractors (AGC), and Culture of Care."Construction Inclusion week gives all minorities in the industry the platform to be listened to, but more importantly, heard." Said Karen Lawton, Self-Perform Superintendent, Turner Construction. "And with these voices raised, improvements to the construction industry can be made to show that diversity equals success." About Turner ConstructionTurner is a North America-based, international construction services company and is a leading builder in diverse market segments. The company has earned recognition for undertaking large, complex projects, fostering innovation, embracing emerging technologies, and making a difference for their clients, employees, and community.With 10,000 employees, the company completes $12 billion of construction on 1,500 projects each year. Turner offers clients the accessibility and support of a local firm with the stability and resources of a multi-national organization. Media Contacts:Lee KellerNicole McShane Cell: 206.799.3805Cell: 253.318.3596lee@thekellergroup.comnmchane@tcco.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/turner-construction-company-joins-more-than-one-thousand-contractors-to-celebrate-and-promote-inclusion-301404047.htmlSOURCE Turner Construction 