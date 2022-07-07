Two Iconic Washington Cannabis Companies, Evergreen Herbal and Two Heads Co. Sign Exclusive Agreement to Expand the Sales of Premium Cannabis Concentrate Products.
SEATTLE, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Two of Washington State's most prominent legal cannabis companies, Evergreen Herbal (EH) and Two Heads Co. have today announced that they have entered into an exclusive agreement to have EH sell and distribute throughout Washington the entire product portfolio of Two Heads Co.
Evergreen Herbal's CEO, Mr. Marco Hoffman, said: "Two Heads Co. has been a pioneer and innovator since the early days of I-502. We have always admired their commitment to producing clean, pure, and flavorful cannabis concentrate products. We are proud to be able to carry and support their exceptional portfolio across the hundreds of fine retailers we have deep relationships with."
"The Concentrates segment is nearly a quarter of all cannabis products sold in our state. We are excited to be able to serve more customers, and delight more consumers through our partnership with Evergreen Herbal," said Joe Heinrich, Co-owner and Managing Partner of Two Heads. Co.
Under the terms of the agreement, EH will perform Sales, Logistics Support and State-wide Distribution for the vast array of premium products under the Two Heads Co. brand, including: Cartridges, Sugar Wax, Diamonds & Sauce, and Disposables. "There's no better moment for our two companies to start working together than 7/10, when EH officially becomes our exclusive Sales and DIstribution partner," remarked Mrs. Brandy Heinrich, Co-owner and GM of Two Heads Co.
Jackie Brassington, COO of Evergreen Herbal commented: "For nearly a decade we have built robust supply systems that have enabled us to reach almost the entirety of i-502 stores in Washington with our edible and beverage portfolio. We are excited to bring Two Heads Co. as a partner and deliver their innovative portfolio to new territories."
"Like the rest of our brand partners, Two Heads Co.'s portfolio will also be available through our new online ordering platform, which will facilitate communication, orders, staff training, and discovery of new and exciting products by our i-502 retailer partners. We are excited to continue innovating and helping make Washington the most vibrant and innovative Cannabis Industry in America," concluded Marco Hoffman.
About Two Heads Co.
Natives of the PNW, the owners and operators of Two Heads Co. have over 50 years experience growing cannabis. At the core of their company is the belief in growing and processing premium cannabis without pesticides or solvents. Superior quality to "Fly Higher." For more visit: https://www.twoheadsco.com/ and https://www.instagram.com/twoheadsco/
About Evergreen Herbal
Evergreen Herbal is one of the largest food and beverage cannabis companies in the USA, with the founders tracing their roots back to the medical days in Washington and California. The company reaches more than 400 licensed cannabis retailers in WA. The foundation of the company is the belief in innovation, superior product performance, budtender education, and love for a plant that has the potential to change humanity. Visit us at: https://www.forevergreenherbal.com/ and https://www.instagram.com/evergreenherbal_official/
Media Contact
Rachael Caldwell, Evergreen Herbal, 1 (206)596-8600, press@forevergreenherbal.com
SOURCE Evergreen Herbal