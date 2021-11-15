Two Prominent Clinical Research Sites Join Forces to Expand Reach, Expertise By Seattle Clinical Research Center Nov 15, 2021 Nov 15, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Two Prominent Clinical Research Sites Join Forces to Expand Reach, Expertise Seattle company researches novel RSV vaccineThe clinical research site Seattle Women's Health, Research and Gynecology has unveiled a new brand: Seattle Clinical Research Center (SCRC). SCRC has merged with its Renton-based sister site Rainier Clinical Research Center (RCRC), enabling both organizations to leverage infrastructure, best practices and 60 years of clinical trials and medical expertise. The merger expands RCRC's reach into the vital area of women's health and wellness and provides study participants of both research sites more options."It's compelling to see two of the Seattle area's most experienced dedicated research sites joining forces to advance promising new treatments and medical devices in our shared mission of elevating the standard of care for millions worldwide," said Eric Hayashi, who will serve as CEO of both organizations. Not only will SCRC retain its current Laurelhurst neighborhood location and every staff member, but Hayashi also estimates 50% growth over the next 12 months—similar to what RCRC has achieved despite pandemic challenges. Through the collaboration of these sites and the addition of strong new talent, SCRC will remain on the vanguard of women's health while building expertise in exciting new research domains. As an example, the company is currently recruiting participants for a novel respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine clinical trial. Currently no vaccine is available for RSV. RSV-associated lower respiratory tract illnesses cause significant global morbidity and mortality in infants under six months, including more than 1.4 million hospitalizations every year."We'll continue with our mission to provide excellence in all aspects of medical research including women's health, migraines, vaccines and other therapeutic areas," stated Dr. Robin Kroll, Medical Director. "In our three-decade history, SCRC has an excellent foundation for growth, yet we continue to uphold the highest standards combining innovative research, compassionate care and quality data. SCRC strives to be on the cutting edge of healthcare research."About Seattle Clinical Research CenterSeattle Clinical Research Center (SCRC) is a dedicated clinical trial investigative site. SCRC has successfully executed hundreds of multi-specialty Phase I-IV medical device and biopharma clinical trials since 1991 and has particular expertise in women's health-related drugs and medical devices as well as migraine and vaccine studies.For more information, please visit http://www.SeattleCRC.com.Contact Information: Madi Roberts, Marketing Account ManagerImageBloom(866) 937-2566madi@imagebloom.comMedia ContactMadi Roberts, ImageBloom, 1 (866) 937-2566 Ext: 1029, madi@imagebloom.com SOURCE Seattle Clinical Research Center 