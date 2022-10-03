Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Leaders are talking more than ever about DE&I, but only half of HR departments believe their leaders are truly brought into workplace equity goals

SEATTLE, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Companies are reporting that workplace equity programs remain a top priority even in a volatile economy, but not everyone is necessarily prepared to tackle what's ahead. While many employers are pushing ahead with greater pay transparency, according to a new report from Syndio, the world's leading Workplace Equity Analytics Platform, two-thirds of companies are unprepared to comply with new pay transparency laws — some of which go into effect in just a few months.

Tags