Taryn Owen and Kristy Willis recognized for their contributions to their company and the staffing industry

TACOMA, Wash., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueBlue is pleased to announce that two of its leaders have been named to the Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA) Global Power 150 Women in Staffing List for 2022. In its eighth year, the list recognizes women who have made significant contributions both to their companies and the staffing industry.


