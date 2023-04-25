(PRNewsfoto/Non-GMO Project)

The Non-GMO Project expands its Verification program beyond the U.S. and Canada into Mexico

BELLINGHAM, Wash., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Non-GMO Project announced that it now verifies non-GMO products for sale in Mexico. This comes on the heels of Mexico's efforts to ban imports of genetically modified corn for human consumption in products such as masa and tortillas, as well as the controversial herbicide glyphosate. This undertaking is the focus of intense pressure from U.S. federal authorities in agriculture and trade.


