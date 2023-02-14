New virtual platform will provide on-demand learning opportunities for business leaders nationwide to improve the way they recruit, hire, and train their employees – and fill the jobs of today and tomorrow.
WASHINGTON , Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As employers nationwide continue to struggle with workforce shortages and high turnover rates, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation today announced the third major expansion of its Talent Pipeline Management (TPM)® initiative — TPM Co/Lab. The new on-demand platform expands TPM from in-person academies to a virtual curriculum, so employers anywhere can learn how to adopt supply chain principles to create enduring pipelines for their most important asset — talent.
TPM Co/Lab teaches employers how to identify strategies and solutions to address challenges, including unfilled job openings, employee turnover, identification of specialized skill sets, and workforce diversification. Through TPM, more than 3,000 employers in 44 states, D.C., and Canada, have learned how to build thriving pipelines of talent in communities across the country.
"The need for talent in this dynamic economy has never been greater," said Cheryl Oldham, senior vice president, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. "For the last eight years, Talent Pipeline Management has given employers across the country a new way of working to recruit, retain, and hire employees more effectively. TPM Co/Lab will help accelerate the ability of employers to address this critical business need and aid in expanding career opportunity for learners and workers."
Previously, TPM Academies® were localized and held in-person during designated times of the year. TPM Co/Lab will now make these academies available to anyone, anywhere, at any time. TPM Co/Lab will serve as a comprehensive, one-stop-shop for everything under the TPM framework, providing leaders with the tested curriculum, and helping drive partnerships between employers and their education and training providers based on specific industry needs.
Business leaders who complete TPM training can also apply for "Verified Practitioner" status on TPM Co/Lab. This new verification solidifies credibility among professional peers and demonstrates their verified ability to help other businesses expand their talent networks.
TPM Co/Lab is the culmination of more than two years of research and development in partnership with the nation's leading providers of digital education, user experience, and assessment and credentialing, including the Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM), Society for Human Research Management (SHRM), and advisors in every sector of the economy.
TPM Co/Lab is made possible by investments of more than $4.4 million, with support from Annie E. Casey Foundation, Charles Koch Foundation, Lumina Foundation, and Walmart.org.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation is dedicated to strengthening America's long-term competitiveness by educating the public on the conditions necessary for business and communities to thrive as well as creative solutions that will shape the future.