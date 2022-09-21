U.S. Commission on Civil Rights Logo. (PRNewsFoto/U.S. Commission on Civil Rights)

 By U.S. Commission on Civil Rights

WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights released the report, Civil Rights and Protections During the Federal Response to Hurricanes Harvey and María, which examines the Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) disaster response and compliance with federal civil rights laws and policies in Texas and Puerto Rico following Hurricanes Harvey and María.

