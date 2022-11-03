Strongly recommended

 By UBOT LUMAS

The company focuses on developing innovative children's products

SEATTLE, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UBOT LUMAS, which is dedicated to designing and producing the most innovative and safe products for children of all ages, is excited to announce the launch of its Kickstarter campaign for its new jetpack backpack. The company was founded with the mission to bring kids achievable future intergalactic dreams to life, and they are doing that with jetpack backpacks that let kids travel in space.


