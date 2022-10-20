Support Local Journalism


  • UBS plans to have more than 50% of its applications running in the Microsoft Azure cloud
  • Initiative will help UBS provide innovative products and services to clients, further empower employees and advance sustainability goals
  • UBS and Microsoft co-develop products and solutions to meet the digital needs of the bank and financial services industry

ZURICH and REDMOND, Wash., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, UBS and Microsoft Corp. announced a landmark expansion of their partnership to accelerate UBS's public cloud footprint over the next five years. Through this transformational initiative, UBS plans to have more than 50% of its applications, including critical workloads, running on Microsoft Azure, now UBS's primary cloud platform. The partnership furthers UBS's "cloud-first" strategy and the modernization of its global technology estate.

