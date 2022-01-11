UCA Press Conference for the Victims of the DOJ's China Initiative (online) and A Silent Protest in DC By United Chinese Americans (UCA) Jan 11, 2022 Jan 11, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WASHINGTON, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, January 12, between 2:00am-3:15pm EST, United Chinese Americans (UCA) is holding a press conference highlighting the personal story, suffering and mistreatment of the China Initiative victims, at the hands of the federal law enforcement.Attending and speaking at this event will be: Members of the Congress who have worked on this issue;Dr. Anming Hu, professor at the University of Tennessee, the first academic to stand trial under the DOJ China Initiative. After the jury deadlocked, the judge issued a full acquittal;Phil Lomonaco, trial lawyer who successfully defended Dr Hu;Wendy Chandler, member of the jury in the trial of Dr. Hu;Jamie Satterfield, reporter for local Knoxville News who attended and reported on the trial;Dr. Qing Wang, senior researcher at the Cleveland Clinic, who was charged under the DOJ China Initiative but later government dismissed the charge;Ms. Hong Peng, wife of Professor Tao who is charged under the DOJ China Initiative;Sherry Chen, former federal employee, who was wrongly charged by DOJ and is still fighting to get her civil rights back.Earlier on the same day, from 11:30am-12:30pm, local Chinese American community members will hold a silent protest outside the Robert F Kennedy Department of Justice Building in DC (at the corner of 9th Street, NW and Pennsylvania Avenue, NW) to protest against the government's racial profiling, selective and overzealous prosecution, and mistreatment of Chinese American scientists.Rarely before has a press event assembled so many victims and witnesses regarding how our own government has mistreated Chinese American scientists. Rarely before are so many victims willing to speak up, despite fear, about their stories. "The totality of all the suffering and unfair treatment speaks volumes about the urgent need to end the China Initiative as we know it, and to restore the normal atmosphere for these scientists to get back to do their research rather than fear for their future. Enough is enough!" says Haipei Shue, president of United Chinese Americans. If you are a credentialed reporter or media person, and you are interested in joining this event or know more about the event, please write to Hong.Qi@ucausa.org, or call 202-642-5060 informing UCA of your full name, email address and the media company you represent. Upon receiving your email, UCA will send you an invitation with the zoom link for the event. View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uca-press-conference-for-the-victims-of-the-dojs-china-initiative-online-and-a-silent-protest-in-dc-301458869.htmlSOURCE United Chinese Americans (UCA) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg crews have been playing catch up to the storm that dumped an estimated 12 to 18 inchesEllensburg-based doctor receives state sanctions for allegedly issuing illegitimate mask/vaccine exemptionsCounty records record positive COVID cases, school operations in jeopardyThursday blaze at Upper County building extinguished by multiple departmentsCounty misses freezing rain event, possibility of dry week aheadPublic Works crews continue to work around the clock to clear the snowJan. 10 blotter: Man dragged home by legsCle Elum-Roslyn schools facing staffing crisis as omicron variant runs through communityJan. 3 blotter: Ice skating on Naneum PondKittitas County implements COVID order for athletics Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter