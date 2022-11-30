Support Local Journalism


Ukraine War Animals Relief Fund (UWARF) is setting up M*A*S*H-style clinics in Kharkiv and surrounding villages during the month of December.

SEATTLE, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Nearly 12 million people have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion started. At least 30% of Ukrainians were forced to leave behind their pets, which resulted in millions of domesticated animals wandering Ukraine alone and vulnerable to bomb and missile attacks. With winter coming and the Russians taking out infrastructure, conditions will be horrific.


