SEOUL, Korea, Jan.20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --The creators behind isoNeck Pillow are isoLife and they are returning to the crowdfunding scene for the second time with their newest innovation. After raising $281,402 with isoSpine, their first crowdfunded back-massage product in 2020, they were able to kick-off R&D for isoNeck Pillow. During this time, they also worked through 100 different prototypes to perfect the final pillow design.
When it comes to comfort, the isoLife team strongly believes the pillow's structure matters significantly more than the material used inside. isoLife's CEO Albert Shin used his 15-year experience in physical therapy to challenge everything about a traditional pillow. He set out to create one of his own that prioritizes proper head and neck support while giving users the freedom to customize comfort.
isoNeck Pillow includes a reverse triangle neck support for optimal spinal alignment from head to upper-back. It also includes a head pocket with adjustable head pads for preferred pillow height as well as ear hole indents and a side neck support for side sleepers. The pillow is designed to encourage back or side-sleeping, as stomach-sleeping puts strenuous strain on the neck.
Also notable is the hybrid memory foam that isoNeck Pillow is made out of. The soft foam on top delicately contours to the shape of the user's head while the bottom is made of a higher-density foam that ensures the pillow remains durable and structured for a long time.
"Last but not least, our pillow comes in five different sizes," said CEO Shin. "Because your height and mattress firmness all come into play when determining what the best pillow size is for you." Each size has a different length for the neck support as well as overall height and length of the pillow. The smallest size is for kids, as Shin wanted his growing son to have access to proper spinal care as well.
About isoLife
isoLife is a Korean start-up specializing in posture-correction products. The team is led by CEO Albert Shin, who brings his 15-year chiropractic background to creating easily accessible at-home products that change the way normal consumers think about professional spinal care.
