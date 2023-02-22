Support Local Journalism


SEATTLE, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UltronGlow, an emerging Web3 protocol offering decentralized storage for the sharing economy, announced today that it is launching the next phase of its rapidly growing decentralized file storage network.

This public beta follows a highly successful Alpha test period where the UltronGlow Network saw available storage steadily grow over time as more miners began to realize the benefits of providing decentralized storage, and people began to use it in place of traditional centralized solutions. Starting now, this novel solution is available to anyone who wants to join the beta.


