The World's Best Donut Tour is launching tours in Spanish

CHICAGO, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Underground Donut Tour, the World's Best Donut Tour, is branching out and adding tours in Spanish across 8 of our 17 locations. The Underground Donut Tour has been running for 7 years across the US, Canada, UK and Ireland, including Chicago, Philadelphia, New York City, Portland, Seattle, Boston, Nashville, Miami, New Orleans, Washington DC, London, and Dublin. Hosting thousands of guests from around the world and showcasing the best donuts each city has to offer. We're now adding Spanish tours in Chicago, New York (Chelsea, Times Square, Brooklyn), Portland, Toronto, Las Vegas, and Vancouver.


