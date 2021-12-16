UNICEF Selects Ultra-Low Temperature (ULT) Freezers from BioLife Solutions to Extend Thermal Stability of COVID-19 Vaccines By BioLife Solutions, Inc. Dec 16, 2021 Dec 16, 2021 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email BioLife Solutions New Logo 2021 (PRNewsfoto/BioLife Solutions, Inc.) By BioLife Solutions, Inc. Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BOTHELL, Wash., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS), a leading supplier of class-defining bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapies ("CGT") and broader biopharma markets, today announced a partnership with UNICEF to extend thermal stability of temperature-sensitive COVID-19 vaccines in developing communities in Africa, the Middle East and South America where limited power infrastructure and extreme environmental conditions make it difficult for most ULT freezers to remain operational. As part of this program, UNICEF has approved Stirling's upright SU780XLE freezers and first-of-its-kind, portable UL25NEU freezer models for country specific selection.Remote communities where electric utilities infrastructures are underdeveloped will continue to struggle to effectively store vaccines. The stringent temperature requirements of leading COVID-19 vaccines further constrain the ability for distribution and healthcare workers struggle to safely store vaccines. Stirling Ultracold freezers operate between -20°C to -86°C while withstanding very warm ambient conditions and without the need for HVAC access. The freezers are also shippable via air freight, shortening the time it takes to deliver the freezers to these isolated locations. Stirling portable freezers operate on flexible power including typical land supplies and optional DC power and can move easily from one location to the next, making them optimal to support vaccine distribution and storage in remote and developing geographies where COVID-19 continues to spread. Mike Rice, BioLife's Chairman and CEO commented, "We are committed to doing all we can to improve distribution and storage of temperature-sensitive vaccines and other medicines in underdeveloped countries. UNICEF's unparalleled access to hard-to-reach communities around the world makes them an ideal partner to accomplish this goal."About BioLife SolutionsBioLife Solutions is a leading supplier of class-defining bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy and broader biopharma markets. Our tools portfolio includes our proprietary CryoStor® and HypoThermosol® biopreservation media for shipping and storage, the ThawSTAR® family of automated, water-free thawing products, evo® cold chain management system, high capacity cryogenic storage freezers, Stirling Ultracold mechanical freezers, SciSafe biologic storage services, and Sexton Biotechnologies cell processing tools. For more information, please visit www.biolifesolutions.com, www.scisafe.com, www.stirlingultracold.com, or www.sextonbio.com and follow BioLife on Twitter.About UNICEFThe United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) works in more than 190 countries and territories to put children first. UNICEF has helped save more children's lives than any other humanitarian organization, by providing health care and immunizations, clean water and sanitation, nutrition, education, emergency relief and more. UNICEF does not endorse any company, brand, product or service.Media & Investor RelationsAt the CompanyTroy WichtermanChief Financial Officer (425) 402-1400twichterman@biolifesolutions.com InvestorsLHA Investor RelationsJody Cain (310) 691-7100 jcain@lhai.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unicef-selects-ultra-low-temperature-ult-freezers-from-biolife-solutions-to-extend-thermal-stability-of-covid-19-vaccines-301446062.htmlSOURCE BioLife Solutions, Inc. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesNorthwest musicians remember local bassist Frank JohnsonCollision takes out bridge at Elk MeadowsOfficer Santa: Annual Shop with Cop and Firefighter serves Christmas joyRent, utility assistance available to those with disabilitiesCity looking into making Pearl Street between Fourth and Fifth Avenues a pedestrian only zoneBoard of County Commissioners votes 2-1 to move forward with mental health sales taxDec. 15 blotter: Man arrested on 18 countsDec. 13 blotter: Vehicle prowls, catalytic converter theftsPREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Ellensburg girls, boys stay perfect against Moses LakeA man of many stories: Former Daily Record staffers share memories of Mike Johnston Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter