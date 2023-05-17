Support Local Journalism


Union Cloud enables any organization to operationalize complex AI with data ownership, governance and cost efficiency

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Union.ai, a company that extends companies' ability to create next-generation AI and data products at scale, today announced general availability of Union Cloud for North American and European customers of AWS and GCP. Union Cloud empowers organizations to deliver highly reliable and impactful products that leverage the latest AI technologies at low cost, high quality and rapid velocity. The company also announced it has raised $19.1 million in Series A financing from NEA and Nava Ventures in order to fuel growth and its expanded offerings.


